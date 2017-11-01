The Queen of Hearts drawing in Aviston has 12 cards remaining, and the jackpot is expected to be nearly $700,000.
Metro-East News

Aviston ‘Queen of Hearts’ jackpot at just under $700,000; no parking in field tonight

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

November 01, 2017 4:28 PM

It’s that time of week again.

The ‘Queen of Hearts’ drawing will take place at 8 p.m. at the Aviston Legion. There are 12 cards left, including the queen of hearts, and the jackpot is estimated to be just under $700,000. Ticket sales stop at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The farm fields across from the Legion won’t be open for parking, due to the weather. Shuttles will run starting at 5:30 p.m. and will continue every 15 minutes after that. Pickup points are at Aviston Church, Aviston Elementary School, Tri-County Feedmill, Aviston Park, Lantern Inn and Kues Brothers Realty.

The Aviston Legion is asking that people not bring their children to the drawing.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

