Aviston ‘Queen of Hearts’ jackpot at just under $700,000; no parking in field tonight

It’s that time of week again.
The ‘Queen of Hearts’ drawing will take place at 8 p.m. at the Aviston Legion. There are 12 cards left, including the queen of hearts, and the jackpot is estimated to be just under $700,000. Ticket sales stop at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The farm fields across from the Legion won’t be open for parking, due to the weather. Shuttles will run starting at 5:30 p.m. and will continue every 15 minutes after that. Pickup points are at Aviston Church, Aviston Elementary School, Tri-County Feedmill, Aviston Park, Lantern Inn and Kues Brothers Realty.
The Aviston Legion is asking that people not bring their children to the drawing.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments