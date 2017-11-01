State rep says husband disturbed over unknown person taking photos of house

An unknown man walked onto a state representative’s property and began taking photos of the representative’s house and mailbox, the elected official said on Facebook.
State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, said in a post, that a tall, white, heavy-set man wearing glasses came to her house at 9 a.m. Wednesday, walked onto the yard and began taking photos.
He was driven there in a Ford Explorer, Bryant said.
Bryant’s husband, Rick, was home and provided the description. There was no description of the driver.
“He did not know who the man was, but was disturbed by the invasion of our property and home,” Bryant wrote. “In these days of Congressional shootings, mass killings, death threats etc. We are understandably concerned.”
Bryant said she filed a report with police.
A phone call to Murphysboro police was not immediately returned.
Bryant’s Facebook post had been shared more than 20 times as of 5 p.m. Wednesday and had more than 30 comments.
