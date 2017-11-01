Robert L. Warren III
Belleville man charged with robbing Shop ‘n Save while wearing Halloween mask

A Belleville man wearing a Halloween mask told Shop ‘n Save employees he had an explosive device he would use if they didn’t give him money, police say.

The man, Robert L. Warren III, 31, was charged Wednesday with two counts of aggravated robbery, according to a news release. Police say Warren robbed the Shop ‘n Save, located at 4201 N. Belt West, Monday morning.

Warren allegedly demanded money from the customer service desk, then fled the store. No one was injured during the robbery.

Warren’s bail was set at $30,000. As of Wednesday evening, Warren was in custody at the St. Clair County Jail. He was originally taken into police custody Monday after the robbery.

