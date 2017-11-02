More Videos

    Joey Essen is best friend John Ellerbusch, the grandfather of Dakota Ellerbusch, and says he believes Dakota's death investigation by police was mishandled from the start, leading to the dismissal of three of five charges against Shane R. Lindsay, the 22-year-old Okawville man accused of having a role in the death of Dakota.

Joey Essen is best friend John Ellerbusch, the grandfather of Dakota Ellerbusch, and says he believes Dakota's death investigation by police was mishandled from the start, leading to the dismissal of three of five charges against Shane R. Lindsay, the 22-year-old Okawville man accused of having a role in the death of Dakota. snagy@bnd.com
Joey Essen is best friend John Ellerbusch, the grandfather of Dakota Ellerbusch, and says he believes Dakota's death investigation by police was mishandled from the start, leading to the dismissal of three of five charges against Shane R. Lindsay, the 22-year-old Okawville man accused of having a role in the death of Dakota. snagy@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Man back in court in teen’s overdose death; will he be sentenced or get a new trial?

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

November 02, 2017 8:03 AM

An Okawville man Thursday morning will appear in a Washington County courtroom, where a judge could either grant him a new trial or sentence the 22-year-old for obstructing justice in an Ashley teen’s overdose death.

Lindsay, Shane
Shane Lindsay

Shane Lindsay was convicted in August of lying to police during their investigation of 18-year-old Dakota Ellerbusch’s death. The teenager’s grandfather found his body in a rural family-owned cabin in the early morning hours of Jan. 1.

In a September hearing – which was scheduled as a sentencing — his public defense attorney Dennis Hatch requested a new trial for Lindsay.

During the same hearing, State’s Attorney Daniel Bronke separately argued that Lindsay doesn’t financially qualify for Hatch’s free representation because the man receives $4,500 per month from a settlement regarding his mother’s death shortly after Lindsay’s birth.

On Thursday, Judge Daniel Emge will rule on both motions and possibly sentence Lindsay if the new trial isn’t granted.

Lindsay faces anywhere from probation to three years in prison.

During Lindsay’s August jury trial, Emge dismissed three of the five charges: drug-induced homicide, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and involuntary manslaughter.

    John Ellerbusch talks about finding his grandson, 18-year-old Dakota Ellerbusch, dead from an overdose on New Year's Day. Shane R. Lindsay, a 22-year-old Okawville man, is accused of providing fentanyl-laced drugs that led to the death of Dakota. Lindsay was charged with drug-induced homicide as well as obstruction of justice by destroying evidence, concealment of a death and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.'

John Ellerbusch talks about finding his grandson, 18-year-old Dakota Ellerbusch, dead from an overdose on New Year's Day. Shane R. Lindsay, a 22-year-old Okawville man, is accused of providing fentanyl-laced drugs that led to the death of Dakota. Lindsay was charged with drug-induced homicide as well as obstruction of justice by destroying evidence, concealment of a death and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

snagy@bnd.com

Emge argued those charges alleged Lindsay provided the drugs – specifically fentanyl – that caused Ellerbusch’s death. But, earlier in the trial the judge ruled the toxicology report showing Ellerbusch had fentanyl in his system could not be submitted as evidence, leaving those allegations without the support of any physical evidence.

Jurors then found Lindsay guilty of obstructing justice during the investigation — but not guilty of his other standing charge, concealing Ellerbusch’s death.

Ellerbusch and nieces
Dakota Ellerbusch pictuered with his nieces. He died of a drug overdose and was found New Year’s Day.
Provided

The obstruction count carried the least severe sentence of the charges Lindsay faced.

Hatch cast blame on the officials who investigated the teen’s death throughout the trial.

The public defender served as the Washington County state’s attorney for eight years before being elected a circuit judge for Washington County in 2004. He left the bench in 2013 and then became the Washington County public defender.

After the trial Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger said he felt Hatch’s past experience as a Washington County circuit judge was a “huge conflict of interest” and questioned the legality of it.

As coroner, Styninger said, this case was the first time he’s provided testimony as a witness at trial. He noted that he has given multiple depositions in other deaths.

Styninger did not order an autopsy for Ellerbusch’s death. He told the BND after the trial that if he ordered an autopsy for every overdose death he investigates, the county would be out of money within the first half of the year.

Hatch argued in trial there was no way to determine a cause of death without an autopsy.

While Hatch declined to comment about the ongoing case, Bronke issued a brief statement after the trial: “My response or comments are quite simple ... we didn’t get it done.”

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

