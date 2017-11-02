More Videos

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? 2:06

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit?

Pause
St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move 1:14

St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 0:25

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing

Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights 0:40

Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 2:28

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home

IHOP temporarily closes in Belleville 1:02

IHOP temporarily closes in Belleville

'State funding has been one of our biggest challenges' superintendent says 3:14

'State funding has been one of our biggest challenges' superintendent says

Parent Teacher Tools going out of business 1:23

Parent Teacher Tools going out of business

Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 1:10

Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown

Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says 1:50

Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says

  • Meet the 90-year-old grocery bagger who works in Fairview Heights

    John Mackin Jr. bags groceries for Schnucks in Fairview Heights. He began working as a bagger in 2001. On Thursday, Mackin will turn 90 years old.

John Mackin Jr. bags groceries for Schnucks in Fairview Heights. He began working as a bagger in 2001. On Thursday, Mackin will turn 90 years old. Julian Lim jlim@mcclatchy.com
John Mackin Jr. bags groceries for Schnucks in Fairview Heights. He began working as a bagger in 2001. On Thursday, Mackin will turn 90 years old. Julian Lim jlim@mcclatchy.com

Metro-East News

Meet Schnucks’ 90-year-old bagger. Today is his birthday.

By Cara Anthony

canthony@bnd.com

November 02, 2017 9:29 AM

Before bagging your butter and bread in paper or plastic, John Mackin Jr. takes time to greet every customer in his line at Schnucks.

“How are you?” he asks with a friendly smile. “Do you need help out?

The grandfather of nine works four days a week at the Fairview Heights store where employees recently surprised him with a cake and balloons for his 90th birthday.

“It’s a special day,” store manager Tony Mathews said. “John is a special person.”

At 90, Mackin enjoys coming to work. He was hired on the spot 16 years ago when he grew bored of spending his days on the golf course.

“It’s just perfect,” Mackin said. “I like the routine. I work the same hours each week.”

The job keeps him busy, but Mackin always takes a break to watch a few minutes of “The Price is Right” in the morning.

When he isn’t at work, he reserves Thursdays for his group of friends at Holy Trinity Church in Fairview Heights.

His friends at Schnucks always look forward to his return.

“He always has a smile on his face,” customer service manager Susie Doney. “He’s always telling jokes.”

Doney said she admires Mackin’s drive. She’s also impressed that Mackin still bowls every week.

“He’s just an amazing man,” she said on the eve of his birthday.

A card from employees was filled with well wishes and birthday salutes.

“Happy Birthday to you,” one customer told him after he bagged her groceries. “Keep it going.”

Mackin smiled.

Cara Anthony: 618-239-2471, @CaraRAnthony

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? 2:06

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit?

Pause
St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move 1:14

St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 0:25

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing

Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights 0:40

Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 2:28

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home

IHOP temporarily closes in Belleville 1:02

IHOP temporarily closes in Belleville

'State funding has been one of our biggest challenges' superintendent says 3:14

'State funding has been one of our biggest challenges' superintendent says

Parent Teacher Tools going out of business 1:23

Parent Teacher Tools going out of business

Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 1:10

Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown

Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says 1:50

Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says

  • Firefighters battle structure fire at vacant house in Washington Park

    Fire crews battled a structure fire Wednesday night at a vacant house in Washington Park.

Firefighters battle structure fire at vacant house in Washington Park

View More Video