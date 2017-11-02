Meet Schnucks’ 90-year-old bagger. Today is his birthday.

More Videos 2:06 Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? Pause 1:14 St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move 0:25 Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 0:40 Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights 2:28 Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 1:02 IHOP temporarily closes in Belleville 3:14 'State funding has been one of our biggest challenges' superintendent says 1:23 Parent Teacher Tools going out of business 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown 1:50 Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Meet the 90-year-old grocery bagger who works in Fairview Heights John Mackin Jr. bags groceries for Schnucks in Fairview Heights. He began working as a bagger in 2001. On Thursday, Mackin will turn 90 years old. John Mackin Jr. bags groceries for Schnucks in Fairview Heights. He began working as a bagger in 2001. On Thursday, Mackin will turn 90 years old. Julian Lim jlim@mcclatchy.com

