Police search for man who attacked, robbed 62-year-old woman

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

November 02, 2017 10:53 AM

Carlinville police were looking Thursday for a man who sexually assaulted and robbed a woman there in October.

A 62-year-old woman was attacked while walking to work at about 9:45 p.m. Oct. 19, according to the Springfield State Journal-Register. She told police a white man, in his early to mid-20s and about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, came up to her and asked for money.

She could not provide cash, and he sexually assaulted her, police said. After the assault, he forced her to use her debit card at an ATM and then fled, police said.

Police asked that anyone with information call 217-854-3221.

