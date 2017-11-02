Kankakee police make arrest in city’s sixth homicide of the year

Kankakee police have made an arrest in the city’s sixth slaying of the year.
Dequan Morris has been charged with the murder of Kevin Wright Jr. and the attempted murder of Antwan Lawrence on Oct. 17.
Wright was the city’s sixth homicide victim, the Kankakee Daily Journal reports, and Morris is the second homicide suspect to be arrested this year.
In 2010, the city had a population of just more than 27,500, with an average household income of $46,600, the city’s website reports.
Belleville, a city of 43,000 in 2010, has had one killing this year.
