Metro-East News

O’Fallon Christmas parade is back on

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

November 02, 2017 7:01 PM

The O’Fallon Illuminated Christmas Parade was canceled for less than 24 hours before a city resident and businesswoman stepped up to coordinate the event.

The City of O’Fallon posted on Facebook around 6 p.m. Thursday that the parade was back on after Beth Ortega volunteered to step up and serve as chairperson for the annual parade. It will now go on as planned at 6 p.m. Nov. 25 in downtown O’Fallon.

“When we learned of the possible cancellation of the Christmas Parade, the City immediately began to take action in order to save the event. In the past 48 hours, I have heard from a number of local companies and individuals that were interested in stepping up to help keep this event alive,” Mayor Herb Roach said in the city Facebook post. “I can’t say thank you enough to those that have volunteered already, and for those who may volunteer in the future for keeping this great tradition alive. Many more volunteers are still needed!”

The parade was canceled Wednesday because the O’Fallon Homecoming Association decided not to sponsor it this year.

To get involved in the parade, contact Ortega at BethOrtegaGroup@gmail.com or 618-624-2111, or Roach at hroach@ofallon.org or 618-624-4500.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

