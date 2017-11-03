A semi tractor-trailer rolled over Friday morning on eastbound Interstate 64 near Mid America Airport.
Metro-East News

Semi rolls over on I-64 near MidAmerica Airport

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

November 03, 2017 8:25 AM

A tractor-trailer rolled over Friday morning on eastbound Interstate 64 near MidAmerica Airport, causing traffic delays for morning commuters.

The one-vehicle accident happened about two miles east of Illinois 4 on I-64, a Facebook post from Illinois State Police stated.

Scanner reports indicated it happened about 6:40 a.m.

“Please use caution when driving by the scene, or take an alternate route,” police wrote on the post.

Officers did not say whether anyone was injured.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

