Semi rolls over on I-64 near MidAmerica Airport

A tractor-trailer rolled over Friday morning on eastbound Interstate 64 near MidAmerica Airport, causing traffic delays for morning commuters.
The one-vehicle accident happened about two miles east of Illinois 4 on I-64, a Facebook post from Illinois State Police stated.
Scanner reports indicated it happened about 6:40 a.m.
“Please use caution when driving by the scene, or take an alternate route,” police wrote on the post.
Officers did not say whether anyone was injured.
