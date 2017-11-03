Iconic ‘Bagel Man’ business to reopen in Carbondale

The iconic Winston’s Bagels will return to Carbondale soon, under new management.
Winston “the Bagel Man” Mezo sold hot bagels to the late-night bar crowd in Carbondale for 34 years before retiring last spring and posting his equipment on Craigslist.
Now Brad Preiss has purchased the equipment and plans to reopen it, according to the Southern Illinoisan. Preiss’ wife, Alexandria Myers, was a Carbondale native and encouraged him to buy the business — which came with teaching from Mezo.
While Preiss told the Southern Illinoisan he will keep the menu the same, he may eventually add a bagel from his native New York in the future, he said.
They hope to relaunch on Friday, Nov. 10 at 606 S. Illinois Ave. in Carbondale.
