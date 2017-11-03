Edwardsville Township supervisor resigns to take job in Florida

Frank Miles, who has served in a number of government leadership posts across the metro-east, has resigned as supervisor of Edwardsville Township to take a job as a planner for a community in Florida.
Miles said he starts work Monday as planning and development director for North Port, Fla.
“It’s been a great experience working for the township,” Miles said. “I hope we got a lot accomplished. I’m confident the board and the supervisor and the staff will be able to move the township forward.”
Fred Schulte, who had been serving as township clerk, has been appointed by the township board to serve the remainder of Miles’ term as supervisor.
Miles became township supervisor in 2013 and was re-elected in April.
In addition to serving as township supervisor, Miles has:
▪ Served as community and economic development director for Madison County.
▪ Served as Madison County treasurer.
▪ Served as business and economic development manager for America’s Central Port.
▪ Served as director of planning and development for Madison County.
▪ Served as chief of staff for former U.S. Rep. Jerry Costello.
▪ Served as city administrator for the city of O’Fallon.
▪ Served as director of development for the city of Edwardsille.
▪ Served as director of the Granite City campus for Southwestern Illinois College.
