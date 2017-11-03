‘Eating a little too well’: Raccoon gets stuck in drainage grate

A adult raccoon typically ranges from 14 to 23 pounds, but one in the Chicago area may top them all.
Officers were called Thursday to assist a raccoon that got its hind quarters stuck in a drainage grate. The raccoon was so big that officers couldn’t free it from the grate.
“It seems this little guy has been eating a little too well and got caught in the sewer grate,” the Zion Police Department wrote on Facebook.
An animal control officer and police officer were unable to remove the creature, so they called in help from the Zion Public Works department, according to the Facebook post.
“Our friend was no worse for wear,” the police said.
Comments