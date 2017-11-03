Two weeks later, region still won’t release details of its proposal to Amazon

More Videos 2:14 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend Pause 1:02 O’Fallon mayor discusses downtown plaza 2:28 Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 0:57 Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 2:27 Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 1:14 St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move 2:19 Meet the 90-year-old grocery bagger who works in Fairview Heights 0:25 Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 2:00 Valley View residents makes emotional pleas to Shiloh board 0:47 Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around. The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around. Amazon

The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around. Amazon