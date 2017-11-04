He likes people — and pork. So he gave 12,000 steaks to East St. Louis food bank.

Usually pork in government is a bad thing, but in this case, it didn’t cost the taxpayers a penny and it tastes great.
Mike Green donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township to help feed the poor and elderly.
Why pork steaks? The answer was simple.
“I like people and I like pork steaks,” Green said.
Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling in Belleville, enlisted his attorney Mark Peebles to help him buy the more than two tons of pork steaks from Schnucks, Township Supervisor Alvin Parks said. They arrived frozen, were cooked and served to seniors. The remainder was packaged and given to be cooked at home.
The donation made for pork fried rice, barbecued pork steaks, pork for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Parks said.
“We have had nothing but compliments, and none of that would have been possible without Mike Green,” Parks said.
Pork steaks are a familiar favorite to the area and an inexpensive way to feed people, Green said.
The donation cost Green about $7,600, he said.
“People there need it. And I am not missing any meals. It’s something I can do,” he said.
Green stands 6-foot-7. He unleashes a booming laugh when he jokes about being in the newspaper.
“I didn’t think my name would be in there until my obituary,” he said.
The pork steaks weighed more than two tons altogether, said Township consultant George Laktzian.
The Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank receives assistance from the St. Louis Area Food Bank, but is also holding a fundraiser on Nov. 17 to raise money. Tickets for the event are $10 with a donation of two canned goods or $15 with no donation. Green also donated a 40-inch television to be raffled at the event.
Green’s favorite way to have pork steaks prepared is barbecued, he said. His secret recipe?
“Pepper and salt,” he said.
