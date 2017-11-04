He likes people — and pork. So he gave 12,000 steaks to East St. Louis food bank.

More Videos 2:14 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend Pause 2:03 East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 2:28 Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 0:57 Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 1:14 St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move 2:02 What do public employees make compared with you? 1:02 O’Fallon mayor discusses downtown plaza 1:47 Use your daylight saving hour like a champ 3:09 East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mike Green, owner of Green Heating and Cooling, donated 12,000 pork steaks to the Clyde C. Jordan Food Bank and East St. Louis Township for distribution to needy and the elderly. The pork steaks were purchased at Schnucks, then delivered to the Clyde C. Jordan Center, where some were cooked and served, and others packaged and distributed. "Simply put, no one should ever be hungry," said township Supervisor Alvin Parks.

