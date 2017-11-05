Downtown restaurant has a new menu. And local food truck serves funnel cake burgers.

It’s out with the old and in with a new menu at one of the most popular restaurants in the metro-east.
Seven Belleville has debuted its new menu after giving customers a sneak peak earlier this year.
How does a beef tenderloin crostini topped with horseradish alioli sound?
That appetizer has a new home on the revamped menu along with spicy Thai meatballs and a creamy burrata served over a bed of halved red cherry tomatoes.
Worried about the changes? Don’t. The restaurant, located at 7 South High Street, kept a few customer favorites like its signature chicken wings and Cajun pasta, but you won’t find nachos and typical bar food on the menu anymore.
“We want to offer a craft dining experience here in Belleville,” co-owner Stephanie Gain said. “These are all things that we love.”
Gain and her partner Amanda Schlecht now sprinkle the new dishes with herbs from their garden.
More fresh ingredients will be used to make more sophisticated entrees.
From an aged eight ounce certified Angus beef filet to soy-glazed salmon, customers will find new bold flavors at the restaurant.
Not into meat? The menu has more options for vegetarians, too. From a deviled egg sandwich and veggie wrap to a bejeweled beet salad mixed with greens, goat cheese, pickled red onion and toasted black walnuts, vegetarians shouldn’t be disappointed.
What about the drink? Craft cocktails will be made with simple syrups and fresh juice. A new wine selection is also coming soon.
Some Rothman Furniture stores to reopen under new company
Some Rothman Furniture stores will live on as Art Van Furniture locations, including its O’Fallon store and four locations in Missouri, according to the Art Van President and CEO Kim Yost.
Jay Steinback, president and CEO of Rothman, announced in late September the company would begin liquidating its remaining inventory. The store’s liquidation will continue as Art Van and Rothman complete the franchise agreement, according to a news release from Art Van Furniture.
“Our partnership with Art Van Furniture allows our family’s 90-year-old legacy of providing quality furniture and service to live on in the St. Louis community,” Steinback said in a written statement.
Rothman employs more than 240 people in the St. Louis region, according to the news release. It was not immediately clear if Art Van Furniture would offer employment to those individuals. The reinvented stores are expected to open in early 2018, according to the news release.
O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach said it’s “fantastic news” that the store will reopen, even if it’s under a new company.
“Anytime you can maintain a business, especially one that’s been here for so many years, whether it’s under another name or not, that’s fantastic news,” Roach said. “I hope the new company has the same experience here and does the same type of business as Rothman.”
In addition to the O’Fallon, Ill., store, Missouri locations in Affton, Bridgeton, Richmond Heights and O’Fallon will reopen as Art Van Furniture stores. The Richmond Heights store, known as the Magnolia Home Gallery by Rothman, will be converted to an Art Van Furniture design studio with interior design services.
Stores in Alton, Ill., and Shrewsbury, Mo. will close, according to FurnitureToday.com. The company is looking for another location in Alton, according to spokeswoman Diane Charles. Additional Art Van locations are possible, but the company did not specify where or when they would open.
Art Van Furniture is a Michigan-based company established in 1959. The company operates more than 100 stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Iowa, according to its website.
Funnel cake burger, anyone? This local food truck is serving up fun.
After closing his walk-up restaurant late last year, Jeff Green is back in business — but this time he’s on wheels.
His catering company and food truck “The Sweet Tooth” now rolls around the metro-east and St. Louis region, serving up waffles, wings, finger foods and state fair classics with a twist.
How does a funnel cake burger sound? The combination of salty and sweet is on Green’s revamped menu.
“It’s an experience, not just a bite to eat,” Green said.
The self-taught chef has waffle burgers on the menu, too.
Buffalo wings, cheese fries, salads and quesadillas are among a list of signature favorites.
Four years ago, Green started with a van and a plan. He was going to drive around, selling candy to provide for himself and his family.
Expanding his food truck business has kept him busy in recent months.
The truck is available for private parties and community events. Green’s next stop will be Mascoutah on Nov. 8 where he plans to serve waffle burgers, funnel burgers and more.
