Stormy weather drifts into the metro-east; expect lightning, high winds

Southwest Illinois may be getting hit with some stormy weather Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
A cold front pushing southeast across southeastern Missouri and southwest Illinois may lead to extensive thunderstorms in the I-44 corridor in Missouri and the I-70 corridor in Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The storms will likely be severe in some areas with large hail and damaging winds, with the potential for isolated tornadoes.
From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday is when meteorologists expect to see the highest severe weather threat. St. Louis and the metro-east are in an enhanced threat area, where numerous severe storms are possible. Wind gusts could be up to 70 mph, and large hail and frequent lightning is possible.
Updated severe weather outlook for this afternoon/evening. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/oSQkp0F09F— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) November 5, 2017
