Golf ball-sized hail hits metro-east during severe weather

Severe weather struck the metro-east Sunday afternoon, bringing golf ball-sized hail to the area around 3 p.m.
A tornado watch was issued at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, cautioning people that the conditions may be favorable for a tornado to develop until 7 p.m. Most of Southern Illinois was under the watch.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Madison and St. Clair counties, warning of golf ball-sized hail and winds around 60 mph.
The post also told people to expect “hail damage to roofs, siding, windows and vehicles” and “wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.”
Golf ball-sized hail began falling in the area between Troy and Collinsville around 2:50 p.m and lasted around 10 minutes.
Highland police issued a warning on their Facebook page around 3:15 p.m. for severe winds and hail headed for the area.
There is report of golf ball sized hail and winds 55-60mph headed towards the Highland/Grantfork area. Take appropriate action by protecting people, animals, and property.Posted by Highland, IL Police Department on Sunday, November 5, 2017
As of 3:20 p.m., the severe weather warning was in place until 3:45 p.m.
