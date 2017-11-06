Metro-East News

Man’s threats on social media result in 8-hour standoff, police say

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

November 06, 2017 9:48 AM

Chester police, a SWAT team and other authorities surrounded a Chester man’s apartment for eight hours on Monday in a negotiation for his surrender.

Toby Latham, 40, was arrested at 7:44 a.m. for making threats on social media on Sunday night, according to police. Chester police did not specify the nature of the alleged threats.

Chester police and other authorities gathered in the 1100 block of George Street as a negotiator tried to make contact with Latham on a loudspeaker, police said.

Chester police were assisted by Illinois State Police District 13, Zone 7 South SWAT, Illinois State Police Crisis Negotiation Team and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office to make the arrest.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

