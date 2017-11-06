Rockford police officer killed on duty

A police officer died Sunday morning, Rockford police said, after “becoming entangled by the suspect vehicle” during a traffic stop.
Jaimie Cox, 30, had been on the Rockford Police Department less than a year, the Chicago Tribune reported. The man suspected of having an altercation with Cox was found deceased in his car two blocks away.
The suspect found inside the crashed vehicle two blocks from the downed officer was Eddie Patterson, 49, of Rockford, ABC-7 news reported. Cox reportedly fired his gun.
Before going to the Rockford Police, Cox worked for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page website, he was also a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.
