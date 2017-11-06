Metro-East News

Rockford police officer killed on duty

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

November 06, 2017 11:08 AM

A police officer died Sunday morning, Rockford police said, after “becoming entangled by the suspect vehicle” during a traffic stop.

Jaimie Cox, 30, had been on the Rockford Police Department less than a year, the Chicago Tribune reported. The man suspected of having an altercation with Cox was found deceased in his car two blocks away.

The suspect found inside the crashed vehicle two blocks from the downed officer was Eddie Patterson, 49, of Rockford, ABC-7 news reported. Cox reportedly fired his gun.

Before going to the Rockford Police, Cox worked for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page website, he was also a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fairmount Park needs revenue stream

    Fairmount Park president, Brian Zander, talks about the need for anew revenue stream.

Fairmount Park needs revenue stream

Fairmount Park needs revenue stream 2:42

Fairmount Park needs revenue stream
Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's 0:45

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's
St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon 3:07

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon

View More Video