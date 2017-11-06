Teen holdup victim had just cashed paycheck and was counting money, police say

A 17-year-old had just cashed his paycheck at Regions Bank on Sept. 6 and was counting the money when two men approached him with a gun and stole $140, according to police reports obtained Monday.
The teen told police shortly after the robbery that one man pointed a semiautomatic gun at him while he was walking in the 400 block of North Charles Street in Belleville and called him several obscene names, according to search warrant documents filed by Belleville Detective Patrick Koebbe. The two men took his money and fled in a white Malibu, the teen said.
While police were driving the teenager to the police department, Koebbe wrote, the 17-year-old spotted a car that “looked exactly like the suspect vehicle besides its color.”
Two days later, an officer saw a white Chevrolet Malibu filled with men “who were looking at him in a suspicious manner.” Around the same time, a school resource officer for Belleville West Township High School said that Deamontay M. Stevenson and another man picked up a minor from the school in a newer white car.
Based on the tip from the school resource officer, police conducted a photo lineup of six men. The 17-year-old pointed to Stevenson’s photo and told police he was the man who had robbed him. Koebbe noted in the search warrant that Stevenson matched the description of the suspect who pointed the gun at the teen.
Officers found Stevenson on Oct. 2 in a Dodge Charger — registered to his mother — parked at the Gateway Market in East St. Louis. Officers reported that Stevenson and a 19-year-old woman in the driver’s seat refused their verbal commands to show their hands.
Instead, officers said, Stevenson was doing something with the car’s glove box — in which police later reported finding a handgun — before the 19-year-old man was arrested. Koebbe noted in his search warrant application that Stevenson apparently did not have a gun permit.
Officers said there was a “strong odor of cannabis in the car” and found a bag of marijuana.
The woman’s 2-year-old child was also in the car, Koebbe wrote.
Stevenson was charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. He was still in custody at the St. Clair County jail on Monday $508,000 bail — meaning he would have to post $50,800 to be released on bond.
He was scheduled to appear in court later this month.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
