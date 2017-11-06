Deputies looking for owner of stolen WWII medals, other items

Madison County deputies are looking for the owner of several items they believe were stolen, including medals from World War II.
Deputies seized the items Sunday from a person during an investigation near Illinois 3 and Interstate 270, Capt. T. Mike Dixon said Monday. He said he could not release additional information at this time.
“If anyone has recently been the victim of a burglary or theft please reviewed (sic) the images to see if the items belong to you or someone you know, who was the victim of a recent burglary or theft,” Capt. T. Mike Dixon wrote in a Facebook post.
Along with the World War II medals deputies found jewelry, a New York Yankee’s stein, Cardinal memorabilia, a stamp collection and collectable coins.
On one of those items the initials T.P. are written.
“Our belief is that the items are likely stolen. We'd love to get them back to the owners,” Dixon told the BND.
Anyone with information about the owner is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office by Facebook message or calling 618-692-4433. People can also call the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
