Purple Heart makes its way home to East St. Louis

More Videos 2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana Pause 3:07 St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon 1:32 The importance of Visions for Vets 2:42 Fairmount Park needs revenue stream 2:32 St. Elizabeth's welcomes first baby born at new hospital 2:14 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend 0:57 Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 2:03 East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 3:05 ICU doctor talks about St. Elizabeth’s Hospital move 0:25 First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Purple Heart finds its home Tommie Turner of East St. Louis talks about the process of recovering his brother-in-law’s Purple Heart. Tommie Turner of East St. Louis talks about the process of recovering his brother-in-law’s Purple Heart. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Tommie Turner of East St. Louis talks about the process of recovering his brother-in-law’s Purple Heart. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com