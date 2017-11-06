Metro-East News

Second show opens for The Price is Right Live

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

November 06, 2017 8:17 PM

Come on down and test your luck at a second show of The Price Is Right Live at the Fox Theatre.

Tickets for the first show were so popular that a second was added for Feb. 14 at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis. Tickets are now on sale.

The Price Is Right Live is an interactive show that gives fans the chance to play classic games from the popular game show. Favorites include Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase, Fox2 reported.

Tickets can be purchased online at metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office. Prices range from $35-$55.

For more information about the show, go to priceisrightlive.com.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Purple Heart finds its home

    Tommie Turner of East St. Louis talks about the process of recovering his brother-in-law’s Purple Heart.

Purple Heart finds its home

Purple Heart finds its home 2:12

Purple Heart finds its home
The importance of Visions for Vets 1:32

The importance of Visions for Vets
Art is helping these veterans 2:59

Art is helping these veterans

View More Video