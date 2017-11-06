Second show opens for The Price is Right Live

Come on down and test your luck at a second show of The Price Is Right Live at the Fox Theatre.
Tickets for the first show were so popular that a second was added for Feb. 14 at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis. Tickets are now on sale.
The Price Is Right Live is an interactive show that gives fans the chance to play classic games from the popular game show. Favorites include Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase, Fox2 reported.
Tickets can be purchased online at metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111 or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office. Prices range from $35-$55.
For more information about the show, go to priceisrightlive.com.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
