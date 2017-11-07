Coming soon to an inbox near you: Netflix scam email

Beware your inbox: there’s a new scam email circulating to Netflix subscribers that can trick you into giving up your credit card information.
The email tells the recipient that their Netflix information needs to be updated, and takes them to a site designed to mimic the real Netflix site and asks them for credit card numbers, among other information.
Australian cybersecurity firm MailGuard said the scam was “relatively well-designed“ and includes personal information to make it seem very much like a Netflix email.
Netflix told Mashable.com that they “take the security of our members’ accounts seriously” and encourages members who want to learn more about keeping their personal information safe to go to netflix.com/security or contact their customer service line.
MailGuard reminds users to hover your mouse over links to check the domain, and don’t click on unfamiliar domains. News reports indicate more than 100 million subscribers may have been targeted by the scam so far.
