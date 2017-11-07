Woman got topless for pills before boyfriend assaulted 69-year-old man, police say

A 39-year-old man is facing charges that he assaulted, duct taped and stole money from a 69-year-old man — who allegedly gave the suspect’s girlfriend pills in exchange for her going topless.
Police found Gary Griesbaum at his home on Sept. 19, according to a search warrant application filed by Belleville Detective David Ray for 39-year-old Eric Davis’ DNA.
Griesbaum was bleeding heavily from the head and mouth, while he was duct taped around the neck and shoulders.
Griesbaum told police that prior to the attack he had picked up Davis’ girlfriend, 36-year-old Angelita Barton, from her Belleville home and brought her to his house on Michigan Avenue, Ray wrote. Barton later told police she was there to take her top off for “prescription pills,” a regular occurrence between the two, according to police.
While everyone’s account of the incident are different, Griesbaum said he locked the back door of his home when they arrived but at some point Barton went back to check and a moment later “Griesbaum stated he was beaten with closed first about his head and face.” Ray wrote that the 69-year-old man said he was bound with duct tape and believes his cell phone and about $400 were stolen.
In an interview with police, Barton said “she was lying on his bed with her top off talking with Griesbaum” when she saw Davis inside the home, right before he charged into the room and assaulted Griesbaum. She noted there was no physical struggle between Griesbaum and herself before this and that she did not take anything before leaving the residence.
Davis had a different version of events. Ray wrote that the 39-year-old man said Barton told him where Griesbaum lives and asked him to come by and check on her after she “had told him that Griesbaum was aggressive with her the last time she was there.” Davis entered the home after he heard what sounded like a struggle between Griesbaum and Barton and tried to break it up, he told police.
Barton left, but Davis told officers he felt like he couldn’t because he was worried Griesbaum had access to a gun — which is why he duct taped the man, Ray wrote.
He also told police he did not take anything from the home; however, Ray wrote that officers arrested Davis shortly after the incident with $150 in his sock.
They also found Griesbaum’s cell phone near the MetroLink bike path by Griesbaum’s home.
Davis is now facing four charges: home invasion resulting in injury, robbery, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to someone over the age of 60 and unlawful restraint. All are felonies.
His case will be presented to a grand jury, who will decide whether prosecutors will further pursue the charges.
Griesbaum and Barton have not been charged in connection to the incident.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
