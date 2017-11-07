Pam from ‘The Office’ says her favorite part about St. Louis is the parking

Jenna Fischer, who played Pam in the TV show “The Office,” was on a web-based podcast Tuesday and had some less-than-glowing things to say about St. Louis. She was on the show to talk about her book, “The Actor’s Life: A Survival Guide.”
On a profane “WTF with Mark Maron,” Fischer said she frequently visits the city.
“There’s things about it that I miss and that I like,” Fischer said of the area she grew up in and goes back to “all the time.” The actress now lives in Los Angeles, and rather enjoys the “ample parking” that St. Louis’ “suburban sprawl” offers.
She rarely goes into the city, doing so only to attend Cardinals games or the Arch or for a while to visit a friend who moved downtown to be part of the reinvention of the area.
The two compared St. Louis to Los Angeles’ efforts to rejuvenate the downtown areas, and Fischer said “it seems good, but you go one block too far and it’s super-scary” of Los Angeles.
The podcast is at www.wtfpod.com.
