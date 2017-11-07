Here’s how much public employees in Clinton County, others are paid

More Videos 2:12 Purple Heart finds its home Pause 2:42 Fairmount Park needs revenue stream 1:22 Judge Ron Duebbert goes before grand jury in July 1:32 The importance of Visions for Vets 2:59 Art is helping these veterans 2:32 St. Elizabeth's welcomes first baby born at new hospital 1:38 Which kind of Krispy Kreme doughnut would you be? 0:25 Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 2:03 East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 1:46 An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What do public employees make compared with you? Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com

