Roosevelt Jones, a 2011 graduate of O’Fallon High School, earned his way to a starting role with the Canton Charge of the NBA Developmental League and 17 minutes of playing time with the Cleveland Caveliers’ Summer League team. But chronic back pain forced the 6-4, 225-pound Jones to retire as a player in August.
Deputy reports finding ex-pro basketball player from O’Fallon asleep at wheel in traffic

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

November 07, 2017 11:50 AM

A former pro basketball player from O’Fallon was arrested during the weekend, when police say he fell asleep behind the wheel of a car at a green light.

Roosevelt C. Jones was stopped at a red light on northbound Old Collinsville Road at the intersection of U.S. 50 about 3 a.m. Saturday, according to St. Clair County Capt. Bruce Fleshren. A deputy was stopped a few cars behind Jones at the intersection when he noticed cars were pulling around and passing a 2000 Oldsmobile still stopped at the green light.

Fleshren said the deputy approached the car and found Jones asleep behind the wheel.

“He found Jones slumped over the wheel,” Fleshren said. “He was able to wake him up, and the deputy smelled a strong odor of alcohol.”

After conducting roadside sobriety tests, the deputy went to place Jones under arrest. Fleshren said there was a brief struggle between Jones, the deputy and a Fairview Heights officer assisting the deputy. Jones’ blood alcohol concentration was .185. The legal limit in Illinois is .08.

Jones was then taken into custody.

Fleshren said Jones is facing charges of DUI, resisting arrest and two traffic infractions. He is set to appear in court Dec. 13.

Jones announced his retirement from the pro basketball in August. The athlete said his chronic back pain became too much, and made the decision after playing with the Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Summer League.

He returned home to O’Fallon after the announcement and told the BND he hoped to find a career opportunity in coaching.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

