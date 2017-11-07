Richard Hedger
Richard Hedger
Richard Hedger

Metro-East News

Man stole woman’s purse while at church, police say

By Compiled by Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

November 07, 2017 02:00 PM

A 45-year-old Belleville man stole a woman’s purse while she was at church, according to charges filed this week.

Richard Hedger went into the church Saturday and asked “for assistance,” according to a Facebook post by Belleville police. When the church could not help him, he left — and that’s when the woman noticed her purse was missing, police wrote.

He was found near the church by police and officers were able to recover all of the woman’s belongings, according to the post.

Hedger was charged Monday with felony theft and his bail was set at $50,000 — meaning he would have to post $5,000 in cash to be released on bond.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was listed as a St. Clair County Jail inmate on Tuesday afternoon.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

  Comments  