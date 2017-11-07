Man stole woman’s purse while at church, police say

A 45-year-old Belleville man stole a woman’s purse while she was at church, according to charges filed this week.
Richard Hedger went into the church Saturday and asked “for assistance,” according to a Facebook post by Belleville police. When the church could not help him, he left — and that’s when the woman noticed her purse was missing, police wrote.
He was found near the church by police and officers were able to recover all of the woman’s belongings, according to the post.
Hedger was charged Monday with felony theft and his bail was set at $50,000 — meaning he would have to post $5,000 in cash to be released on bond.
He was listed as a St. Clair County Jail inmate on Tuesday afternoon.
