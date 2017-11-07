More Videos

Purple Heart finds its home

Fairmount Park needs revenue stream

The importance of Visions for Vets

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation

Art is helping these veterans

Judge Ron Duebbert goes before grand jury in July

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's

St. Elizabeth's welcomes first baby born at new hospital

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O'Fallon

What do public employees make compared with you?

  How to build a gingerbread house, Part 1

    Belleville, Illinois, is again hosting its annual Gingerbread Walk and gingerbread house making contest. This is a video series produced by the BND in 2010 that shows how to make your own gingerbread creation. In this first of three lessons, you learn to design and bake your gingerbread house.

Belleville, Illinois, is again hosting its annual Gingerbread Walk and gingerbread house making contest. This is a video series produced by the BND in 2010 that shows how to make your own gingerbread creation. In this first of three lessons, you learn to design and bake your gingerbread house. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com
Belleville, Illinois, is again hosting its annual Gingerbread Walk and gingerbread house making contest. This is a video series produced by the BND in 2010 that shows how to make your own gingerbread creation. In this first of three lessons, you learn to design and bake your gingerbread house. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

Metro-East News

In Belleville gingerbread house competition, businesses can win $500 for charity

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

November 07, 2017 3:16 PM

The Downtown Belleville Gingerbread Committee invites local businesses or groups to participate in the Second Annual Corporate/Small Business Gingerbread Competition. The winner of this competition receives $500 for a charity of their choosing. Last year’s winner, Hair on Main, won $500 for Community Kindness.

Here’s how to participate:

  • Be one of the first 16 companies to register by calling Ann at Toots’ Cake and Candy Supply, of Belleville, 618-277-7373.
  • Pay a $50 entry fee. Price includes: a preassembled gingerbread house on a base. You will be responsible for your own candy and decorating supplies.
  • Sign up for a free team decorating class at Toots’ Cake and Candy Supply. Classes will be held in November on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Turn in your group’s creation before Nov. 20.

Entries will win by popular vote and will be revealed on Nov. 25. Winners will be announced Dec. 15. The gingerbread houses will stay on display in the downtown until the end of the year.

For any questions, call Ann of Toots’ Cake and Candy Supply, 618-277-7373.

    Tommie Turner of East St. Louis talks about the process of recovering his brother-in-law's Purple Heart.

