In Belleville gingerbread house competition, businesses can win $500 for charity

The Downtown Belleville Gingerbread Committee invites local businesses or groups to participate in the Second Annual Corporate/Small Business Gingerbread Competition. The winner of this competition receives $500 for a charity of their choosing. Last year’s winner, Hair on Main, won $500 for Community Kindness.

Here’s how to participate:

Be one of the first 16 companies to register by calling Ann at Toots’ Cake and Candy Supply, of Belleville, 618-277-7373.

Pay a $50 entry fee. Price includes: a preassembled gingerbread house on a base. You will be responsible for your own candy and decorating supplies.

Sign up for a free team decorating class at Toots’ Cake and Candy Supply. Classes will be held in November on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Turn in your group’s creation before Nov. 20.

Entries will win by popular vote and will be revealed on Nov. 25. Winners will be announced Dec. 15. The gingerbread houses will stay on display in the downtown until the end of the year.

For any questions, call Ann of Toots’ Cake and Candy Supply, 618-277-7373.