Police release ID of man fatally struck by car in Edwardsville

Officials have released the identify of a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a car in Edwardsville Monday night.
Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn identified him as Raymond Kist, 56, of Hawthorn Woods, which is in northern Illinois. Kist was pronounced dead at 5:46 p.m. at Anderson Hospital in Maryville after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Edwardsville. As he was transferred to the hospital, Kist was in cardiac arrest, according to a news release.
Kist was struck by a 2010 Ford Escape as he attempted to cross Illinois 157 at just before 5:15 p.m. Monday. The crash was still being investigated Tuesday by the Metro-East Crash Assistance Team.
An autopsy has been scheduled, and routine toxicology testing was to be done. Funeral arrangements were pending.
Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said Kist was hit by an 18-year-old woman, who cooperated fully with police after the crash.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
