Man punches, robs coworker on way to work in Fairview Heights, police say

A man punched and robbed his coworker after they got off the bus on the way to work, police say.
Police responded to Ludwig Drive at Illinois 159 in Fairview Heights for a robbery report at about 9 a.m. Monday. They found a man lying in the grass with injuries to his face, according to a news release from the Fairview Heights Police Department.
The man on the ground and David C. Powers, 43 of East St. Louis, worked together and were riding the bus to work in Fairview Heights, according to the news release. Once the pair got off the bus and started walking to work, Powers punched the other man multiple times in the face and head, police said. The man fell to the ground after being punched,, and then Powers went through his pockets and removed cash and other items, police said.
People from a nearby medical office treated the man while an ambulance responded. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to the news release.
The man knew Powers as his coworker, and identified him to police, according to the release. Powers was found after a search of the area.
Powers was charged Tuesday with two counts of robbery and aggravated battery, and was released from the St. Clair County Jail by Tuesday afternoon after posting $5,000 for bond.
