Centreville man charged with murder in August shooting

A Centreville man has been charged with the shooting death of a 22-year-old East St. Louis man.
Devonte L. Lindsey, 20, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and aggravated battery while discharging a firearm during an armed robbery. Lindsey fatally shot 22-year-old Phillip Smith and shot Teon L. Slaughter in the torso Aug. 13, police say. Slaughter did not die during the shooting.
Smith was found dead in the driver’s seat of a red Chrysler with multiple gunshot wounds. Slaughter was found bleeding in the passenger seat next to him.
Police received the call about shots fired at 2:22 a.m. Aug. 13 at the Norman E. Owens Housing Complex. Smith was found outside Building L.
Lindsey was arrested and booked into the St. Clair County Jail on Nov. 3. He was still in custody as of Tuesday evening on $1 million bail.
Lindsey was previously convicted of retail theft in 2010, theft in 2015 and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in 2016. He was also found guilty of resisting a police officer, correctional employee or firefighter in 2017, for which he is still awaiting sentencing.
Nickolette “Anna” Hall, Smith’s mother, said she moved her family to East St. Louis from San Antonio, Texas, to be close to her immediate family, and give her kids the gift of their “unconditional love.” Smith graduated from East St. Louis Senior High School, then joined the military.
Smith had also just had his first child, Hall said.
“Phillip was a trusting, loving, humble, devoted, good person who didn’t deserve to be murdered,” Hall said. “I know my son had so much more living to do ... Phillip had a bright future that was taken too soon. I’ll miss my ‘son’shine with every breath I take. Knowing someone is being held responsible for this will not bring my ‘son’shine back, but I know it will give my family a bit of closure.
“I had the pleasure of raising one of God’s true angels.”
