Code Rulers Escape Room moves to larger space in O’Fallon

It took only a year for a metro-east escape room to run out of room.
Code Rulers Escape Room, which opened last year in Collinsville, has moved to a space in O’Fallon that is double the size.
“One of the things people were always asking was, ‘Do you have space for birthday parties or training?’And I didn’t have that space,” said owner Sharece Johnson, 34, of Belleville.
The former location also had no office and only one restroom. The new space in O’Fallon’s Eagle Center has three game rooms, a party room, an office and two restrooms.
“(The additional restroom) definitely cuts down on the check-in time,” Johnson said.
Another bonus is that the new location used to house a cybersecurity company, which left its vault-like door with a combination lock, adding to the ambiance.
We had joked for years and years that we should have a family-entertainment business.
Sharece Johnson on opening Code Rulers
Escape rooms require groups to find clues and solve puzzles to get out of locked rooms within a time limit. Businesses, organizations and sports teams use them to improve communication and encourage teamwork, while friends and families do it for fun.
Johnson learned about escape rooms in 2015, when her brother, who lives in Memphis, suggested the family try one over the holidays. Code Rulers was born the following June.
“We had joked for years and years that we should have a family-entertainment business,” said Johnson, who also is a adjunct instructor in business at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey.
The O’Fallon location of Code Rulers opened in September. Two of the three game rooms are open. One has a Titanic Time theme. Players in a dimly lit engine room try to save a sinking ship.
The second room has a Movies 4A Moment theme. Players try to sneak into a movie theater without paying or getting caught.
Prices are $60 for four people or $90 for six for Titanic Time; and $25 each for Movies 4A Moment with up to 10 people. The third room will have a Museum Money Heist theme. It’s expected to open shortly after Thanksgiving.
Code Rulers is at 7 Eagle Center, Suite B2. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 618-207-2565 or visit www.coderulers.com.
Teri Maddox: 618-239-2473, @BNDwriter
Comments