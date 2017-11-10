More Videos

Shiloh-O’Fallon honors military at Salute to Scott event 0:39

Shiloh-O’Fallon honors military at Salute to Scott event

Pause
Watch the Wingate neighborhood in Shiloh develop over the years 1:21

Watch the Wingate neighborhood in Shiloh develop over the years

Highland Marine makes history 0:39

Highland Marine makes history

Fairmount Park needs revenue stream 2:42

Fairmount Park needs revenue stream

Code Rulers makes a move 0:44

Code Rulers makes a move

Crews respond to East St. Louis house fire 0:45

Crews respond to East St. Louis house fire

This St. Clair County program helps people with felonies get jobs 3:41

This St. Clair County program helps people with felonies get jobs

Meet governor hopeful J.B. Pritzker 2:03

Meet governor hopeful J.B. Pritzker

Meet governor hopeful Bob Daiber 1:48

Meet governor hopeful Bob Daiber

McClasky Feed Co. is closed -- for now 1:14

McClasky Feed Co. is closed -- for now

  • Code Rulers makes a move

    Sharece Johnson, owner of Code Rulers Escape Room, invites people to visit her new location in O'Fallon.

Sharece Johnson, owner of Code Rulers Escape Room, invites people to visit her new location in O'Fallon. Teri Maddox tmaddox@bnd.com
Sharece Johnson, owner of Code Rulers Escape Room, invites people to visit her new location in O'Fallon. Teri Maddox tmaddox@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Code Rulers Escape Room moves to larger space in O’Fallon

By Teri Maddox

tmaddox@bnd.com

November 10, 2017 9:40 AM

It took only a year for a metro-east escape room to run out of room.

Code Rulers Escape Room, which opened last year in Collinsville, has moved to a space in O’Fallon that is double the size.

“One of the things people were always asking was, ‘Do you have space for birthday parties or training?’And I didn’t have that space,” said owner Sharece Johnson, 34, of Belleville.

The former location also had no office and only one restroom. The new space in O’Fallon’s Eagle Center has three game rooms, a party room, an office and two restrooms.

“(The additional restroom) definitely cuts down on the check-in time,” Johnson said.

Another bonus is that the new location used to house a cybersecurity company, which left its vault-like door with a combination lock, adding to the ambiance.

We had joked for years and years that we should have a family-entertainment business.

Sharece Johnson on opening Code Rulers

Escape rooms require groups to find clues and solve puzzles to get out of locked rooms within a time limit. Businesses, organizations and sports teams use them to improve communication and encourage teamwork, while friends and families do it for fun.

Johnson learned about escape rooms in 2015, when her brother, who lives in Memphis, suggested the family try one over the holidays. Code Rulers was born the following June.

“We had joked for years and years that we should have a family-entertainment business,” said Johnson, who also is a adjunct instructor in business at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey.

The O’Fallon location of Code Rulers opened in September. Two of the three game rooms are open. One has a Titanic Time theme. Players in a dimly lit engine room try to save a sinking ship.

The second room has a Movies 4A Moment theme. Players try to sneak into a movie theater without paying or getting caught.

Prices are $60 for four people or $90 for six for Titanic Time; and $25 each for Movies 4A Moment with up to 10 people. The third room will have a Museum Money Heist theme. It’s expected to open shortly after Thanksgiving.

Code Rulers is at 7 Eagle Center, Suite B2. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 618-207-2565 or visit www.coderulers.com.

Teri Maddox: 618-239-2473, @BNDwriter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Shiloh-O’Fallon honors military at Salute to Scott event 0:39

Shiloh-O’Fallon honors military at Salute to Scott event

Pause
Watch the Wingate neighborhood in Shiloh develop over the years 1:21

Watch the Wingate neighborhood in Shiloh develop over the years

Highland Marine makes history 0:39

Highland Marine makes history

Fairmount Park needs revenue stream 2:42

Fairmount Park needs revenue stream

Code Rulers makes a move 0:44

Code Rulers makes a move

Crews respond to East St. Louis house fire 0:45

Crews respond to East St. Louis house fire

This St. Clair County program helps people with felonies get jobs 3:41

This St. Clair County program helps people with felonies get jobs

Meet governor hopeful J.B. Pritzker 2:03

Meet governor hopeful J.B. Pritzker

Meet governor hopeful Bob Daiber 1:48

Meet governor hopeful Bob Daiber

McClasky Feed Co. is closed -- for now 1:14

McClasky Feed Co. is closed -- for now

  • Shiloh-O’Fallon honors military at Salute to Scott event

    Hundreds visited Gateway Classic Cars in O’Fallon for the 23rd Annual Salute To Scott Tribute and Business Expo sponsored by the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, city of O’Fallon, village of Shiloh and the Military Affairs Committee on Friday, Nov. 10.

Shiloh-O’Fallon honors military at Salute to Scott event

View More Video