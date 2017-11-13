Should you opt out of your city’s electric program? Here are some things to consider.

How Belleville and O’Fallon honor the troops on Veteran’s Day

These are the sights and sounds of Veteran’s Day in the metro-east. In O’Fallon, residents celebrated veterans with a parade. In Belleville, officials held a memorial ceremony in the Public Square and dedicated a statue in City Hall of Army First Sgt. Thomas Nicholson, a WWII veteran and Bronze Star recipient from Belleville. The essay heard in this video was written and read by Sasha Lemons of Central Junior High School. Lemons won first place in the 6th through 8th grade bracket for best Veteran’s Day essay.