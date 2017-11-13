Belleville man arrested for Shiloh burglary, police say

A Belleville man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a Shiloh burglary that occurred in September, police say.
Johnathon M. Hasenstab, 20, was charged on Thursday with residential burglary, according to a press release from Shiloh police.
On Sept. 28, police responded to an apartment in the 500 block of Williamsburg Drive at 2:09 a.m. for a residential burglary call.
According to the release, Hasenstab is an acquaintance of the resident of the home.
Hasenstab is currently being held at the St. Clair County jail with a bail of $25,000.
