Here’s where to get your free tickets to New Country 92.3’s ‘JingleFest’

Listeners of New Country 92.3 can score free tickets to a country concert next month if they don’t mind waiting in line.
The 2017 JingleFest concert takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Family Arena. General admission tickets are free as a thank you to New Country 92.3 fans and available to the first 100 listeners on a first-come, first-served basis at “ticket blast” locations.
The concert will feature Nashville country stars including Old Dominion, LOCASH, Walker Hayes and Delta Rae.
Here are the metro-east “ticket blast” locations:
▪ 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville.
▪ 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Sunset Ford of Waterloo, 1425 Illinois 3, Waterloo.
▪ 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at Sprint, 1140 Central Park Drive, Suite 104, O’Fallon.
For further information: www.newcountry923.fm.
