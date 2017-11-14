More Videos

Metro-East News

Dewey’s Pizza opens new O’Fallon location

By Teri Maddox

tmaddox@bnd.com

November 14, 2017 07:51 PM

UPDATED November 15, 2017 08:37 AM

Janet Munie’s birthday present was being able to go to Dewey’s Pizza right down the road in O’Fallon instead of having to drive to Edwardsville.

“It’s nice,” she said, waiting to be seated in the new restaurant at 425 Regency Park near Bella Milano and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. “It’s newer. It’s modern. It’s bigger.”

Munie, of O’Fallon, was celebrating her 48th birthday with a dozen family members Tuesday night. Dewey’s opened Monday.

It’s the 25th location in a chain that started in 1998 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and expanded to Missouri, Illinois, Kansas and Kentucky.

“(O’Fallon) is one of the few independent builds,” said Assistant General Manager Stephanie Becker. “Our owner, Andrew DeWitt, likes to open in existing buildings that already have culture and meaning.”

The Edwardsville restaurant is housed in the old Kriege Hardware store.

The new brick building in O’Fallon also is one of only two Dewey’s locations with a private party room that seats up to 40 people. It can be reserved along with a patio.

Main dining room
The new Dewey’s Pizza restaurant in O’Fallon has high ceilings, exposed ductwork, pendulum lights and a modern half-circle bar in its main dining room, which seats about 100 people.
Teri Maddox tmaddox@bnd.com

About 100 people can sit in the main dining room, which has tall ceilings, exposed ductwork, pendulum lights, earth tones and a brick wall.

“We did the more modern circle bar,” said Becker, who worked three years in Edwardsville, where the bar is much smaller. “We wanted people to be able to relax and talk and have more interaction with the bartenders.”

The O’Fallon restaurant has the company’s trademark kitchen window, which allows customers to see cooks roll out pizza dough, throw it in the air and add fresh ingredients.

The menu of gourmet pizza, salads and calzones is the same as in other locations.

“We’ve been to Dewey’s on multiple occasions,” said customer Tom Fleming, 56, of Caseyville, who came to check out the new digs Tuesday night with his three sons, Peter, 18, Colin, 12, and Evan, 10.

Kitchen window
The new Dewey’s Pizza restaurant in O’Fallon has the company’s trademark kitchen window, allowing customers to see cooks rolling out dough, throwing it in the air and adding fresh ingredients.
Teri Maddox tmaddox@bnd.com

“The kids love it,” Fleming said. “We’ve been watching to see when this location was going to open. It’s a great location, and the atmosphere is very nice.”

Besides Edwardsville, Dewey’s has five other restaurants in the St. Louis area: Ellisville, Kirkwood, St. Charles, University City and Webster Groves.

The company is introducing its DewBrew concept in O’Fallon. Beers brewed by local brewers (in this case, a golden oat from Old Bakery Beer Co. in Alton) are sold with 50 cents per glass going to a different charity each month.

“The charity right now is the Multiple Sclerosis Society,” Becker said. “My mom actually has MS, so this is a charity that’s near and dear to my heart.”

Hours in O’Fallon are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 to 10 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 618-726-3366 or visit the Facebook page.

General Manager Justin Graf thinks customers will love the new Dewey’s location.

“The size, the party room, the patio ... It gives us a lot of flexibility,” he said. “They built it from the ground up, and no detail was overlooked.”

