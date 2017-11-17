Here’s where you can see Christmas lights in the metro-east

The holiday season is upon us with food, presents, family time and light displays. Here’s where to see some holiday lights in our area:

Way of Lights, Belleville

▪ When: Nov. 17 to Jan. 1, 2018. 5-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The buildings will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day but the outdoor display will remain open.

▪ Where: The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville.

▪ Cost: Free. Donations accepted.

▪ Details: The display features over one million lights depicting the “Journey to Bethlehem.” There will also be camel, donkey and pony rides, a petting zoo, kettle corn and a photo area. Carriage rides are available Sunday through Friday and reservations may be made by calling 314-621-3334. The Visitors and Guild Centers will have additional features including a Christmas tree display, musical performances, silent auction and children’s areas. Information: snows.org/wol.

Cars streak by a lighted display at the Annual Way of Lights Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. Zia Nizami

Winter Wonderland, Lebanon

▪ When: Nov. 17 to Dec. 30. 5-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

▪ Where: Horner Recreational Park, 11113 Widicus Road, Lebanon.

▪ Cost: Free. Donations accepted.

▪ Details: A display that organizers describe as “a family friendly, nostalgic look back in time with just a hint of modern day.” Information: www.hornerparklights.com/index.php.

Christmas Wonderland, Alton

▪ When: Nov. 24 to Dec. 27. 6-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

▪ Where: Rock Spring Park, Alton.

▪ Cost: $7 per car.

▪ Details: See more than 4 million lights for the annual Christmas Wonderland lights display. Santa will be at Christmas Wonderland through Christmas Eve. Information: 800-258-6645 or www.visitalton.com/business/detail/390/christmas-wonderland.

Christmas in Carlyle

▪ When: Nov. 24-Jan 1, 2018. Dusk, daily.

▪ Where: City Park, Carlyle.

▪ Cost: Free.

▪ Details: Take a drive through the City Park to view the lights. Santa Claus and the Christmas Parade will be in Carlyle at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 24th. The parade will begin at 11th and Fairfax Streets, and will head east until reaching 5th Street, where the parade will turn north on its way to the City Park. Fireworks in City Park will follow the parade. Information: carlylelake.com/christmas-in-carlyle.

Christmas Parade and Fireworks, Breese

▪ When: Nov. 25, parade at 6 p.m.

▪ Where: City Park, Breese.

▪ Cost: Free.

▪ Details: The parade starts by the tracks on North Main and travels to the park where Santa will be welcomed and he will light up the park. Information: breese.org/annual-events.

Santa Claus and Mrs Claus wave during Christmas parade. Zia Nizami

Magic of Lights, Madison

▪ When: Nov. 17 to Jan 1, 2018. Open daily: dusk–10 p.m.

▪ Where: Gateway Motorsports Park, 700 Raceway Blvd., Madison.

▪ Cost: $25 per car at gate.

▪ Details: Annual drive-through light displays featuring the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, animation, holiday characters, and more. Information: magicoflights.com/stlouis

Wild Lights, St. Louis

▪ When: Select nights from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Nov. 24-Dec. 30. See website for details.

▪ Where: St. Louis Zoo, Forest Park, St. Louis.

▪ Cost: $7-$10 depending on the night you go and if you’re a zoo member.

▪ Details: Stroll through the Saint Louis Zoo and enjoy over half a million twinkling lights. This event features s’mores, entertainment, storytellers, workshops and more. Information: www.stlzoo.org/events/calendarofevents/wildlights or 314-781-0900.

Brewery Lights, St. Louis

▪ When: Nov. 17 to Jan. 1, 2018. Walking tours are available from 5-10 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas.

▪ Where: Anheuser-Busch Brewery, 1200 Lynch St., St. Louis.

▪ Cost: Varies depending on tickets purchased.

▪ Details: This event features free walking tours, beer sampling for guests 21 years and older, ice rink, hot cocoa, kettle corn, s’mores and more. For more information, call 314-577-2626 or go online to brewerylights.com/st-louis.html.

Winter Wonderland, St. Louis

▪ When: Nov. 22 to Dec. 30. Open for vehicular traffic and carriage rides from 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday. Saturdays are closed to vehicular traffic and reserved for carriage rides only. The Winter Wonderland is closed Christmas Eve.

▪ Where: Tilles Park, 9551 Litzinger Road, St. Louis.

▪ Cost: $10 per car. Carriage ride costs vary. No credit or debit cards accepted.

▪ Details: This event features lights, carriage rides, desserts, hot chocolate and other beverages. Information: www.stlouisco.com/ParksandRecreation/ThingsToDo/WinterWonderland.

Garden Glow, St. Louis

▪ When: Nov. 18 to Jan. 1, 2018. 5–10 p.m. daily. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas.

▪ Where: Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis.

▪ Cost: Prices vary from $3 to $14 depending upon what night you visit and if you are a member of the garden.

▪ Details: This event features s’mores, festive drinks, and photo opportunities. Information: glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org or 314-577-5100.