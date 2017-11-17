This is what churches should do if someone wants to attack, one O’Fallon officer says

More Videos 1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting Pause 0:55 Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Fairview Heights 1:02 Hofbrauhaus receives liquor license 0:45 Bed bugs infest group homes 2:52 Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 1:45 Charges filed in Madison death 1:03 Fifteen years later, police still don't know this woman's identity 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 1:04 Shiloh 6-year-old over the moon after meeting space hero 0:56 McKendree's fight song is played at the White House Video Link copy Embed Code copy

O’Fallon Detective Brian Gimpel, using a training model put together by Tactical One Training in St. Louis, talked about everything from how to properly secure church doors, to who should be trained to be observant, and what to look for. He showed attendees some tactical things to do and discussed who should make a call for a lock down. Carolyn P Smith csmith@bnd.com