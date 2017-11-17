Deputies search for missing Bethalto woman; she was last seen Sunday

Deputies have found the body of a 52-year-old woman who went missing from her Bethalto home since Sunday.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said no foul play is suspected.
Deborah “Deb” Edminster moved to the area from Washington last year, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. T. Mike Dixon wrote in a release.
She last spoke to someone, who resides out of state, on the phone Friday. Dixon said deputies do not suspect foul play at this point in the investigation, but her lack of contact with family and friends has raised concern.
Dixon noted since Edminster is relatively new to the area, she has few local friends.
Edminster’s gold 2005 Jeep Cherokee is missing. Dixon wrote the vehicle has a Washington license plate that reads AWU1550.
Other personal items are missing, including her favorite light purple and white plaid flannel shirt.
She is approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall, 220 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair with blond tips. She typically wears blues jeans, black tennis shoes and black socks.
“Edminster is not believed to have much money and there has been no activity on her cellular phone since her disappearance,” Dixon wrote.
Anyone with information on Edminster’s whereabouts is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 618-692-4433 or the agency’s anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
