Satisfy your sweet tooth at new Fairview Heights cake shop

Opening day at the Nothing Bundt Cakes store in Fairview Heights was a success, partly because of the groundwork laid by manager Rebecca Hopkins.
“I delivered 100 boxes of cake (samples) a week for three weeks,” she said. “Schools, churches, banks — anywhere you could take in cake. And I can tell you, nobody gets mad when you bring cake.”
Rebecca, 41, of O’Fallon, is sister to Aaron Fricke, owner of the local franchise. It opened Nov. 17, next to Panera Bread, off Illinois 159.
The Texas-based company sells nine flavors of Bundt cakes, all with butter-cream-cheese icing.
“They do all the baking here on site,” said Carol Fricke, 70, Rebecca and Aaron’s mother, who was coaxed out of retirement to help with the family business.
“The cakes are good for three days if you leave them on the counter and five days if you put them in the refrigerator,” she said. “And, yes, they can be frozen.”
On this day, Carol was giving out samples of her favorite flavor, white chocolate raspberry. Customer Jill Jones, 63, of Fairview Heights, liked it so much, she bought a 10-inch cake ($28.50).
“My husband’s family is having Thanksgiving on Saturday,” she said. “He’s making pumpkin pie, and I said I’d bring another dessert, and this is something different that I think people will enjoy.”
Jones also bought an individually sized “Bundtlet” in classic vanilla ($3.99) and a sampler box of bite-size “Bundtinis” ($18.50 a dozen).
Aaron Fricke, 46, of Town and Country, Missouri, is a former IT manager who discovered Nothing Bundt Cakes while living in Texas. After moving back to the St. Louis area, he and his wife, Melanie, decided to become franchisees.
“I wanted to do something different,” he said.
The company also has locations in Town and Country and Brentwood, Missouri. Beyond cakes, they sell “Bundtique” items such as cake plates, napkins, coffee mugs and birthday candles.
The new store is at 5915 N. Illinois St. in Fairview Heights. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 618-416-8002 or visit www.nothingBundtcakes.com.
The grand opening is Dec. 9. The first 50 customers from 9 to 11 a.m. will receive one Bundtlet a month for a year. Festivities will continue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with samples, face painting and balloon art.
Teri Maddox: 618-239-2473, @BNDwriter
