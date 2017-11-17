Satisfy your sweet tooth at new Fairview Heights cake shop

More Videos 1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting Pause 0:55 Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Fairview Heights 1:45 Charges filed in Madison death 0:45 Bed bugs infest group homes 2:52 Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 1:46 Explaining Mascoutah's electrical upgrade project 1:37 Plans for new Mascoutah electric transmission line 0:25 Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 0:56 McKendree's fight song is played at the White House 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Fairview Heights Aaron Fricke, owner of the new Nothing Bundt Cakes store in Fairview Heights, explains the Texas-based company's concept. Aaron Fricke, owner of the new Nothing Bundt Cakes store in Fairview Heights, explains the Texas-based company's concept. Teri Maddox tmaddox@bnd.com

Aaron Fricke, owner of the new Nothing Bundt Cakes store in Fairview Heights, explains the Texas-based company's concept. Teri Maddox tmaddox@bnd.com