Second person charged with striking 8-year-old girl with extension cord

A Centreville man was the second person to be charged with striking an 8-year-old child with an extension cord.
Tiauhmo P. Morgan, 43, was formally charged Friday with aggravated battery to a child under 13 causing bodily harm. Charges say he struck the 8-year-old girl on the head and body with an extension cord. A grand jury decided to indict, or formally charge, Morgan on Friday. Morgan was taken into custody that same day.
Centreville Detective Jamal T. Jackson testified against Morgan in front of the grand jury, according to charging documents. The alleged abuse took place between Aug. 1 and Sept. 5.
Another woman, 31-year-old Amber R. Johnson, was charged as Morgan’s co-defendant Nov. 6 with the same crimes. For Johnson, however, charging documents say the alleged abuse took place between Sept. 5 and Oct. 1.
Neither Johnson nor Morgan have any prior criminal history in St. Clair County. Both were in custody at the St. Clair County Jail as of Sunday afternoon. Morgan has bail set at $100,000, and Johnson has $80,000 bail.
Jackson said the girl was not Johnson’s blood relative, but they were living together at the time of the alleged abuse. The girl was treated for injuries but was not hospitalized.
