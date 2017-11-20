More Videos

    Crews battled a fire in the 2600 block of Louisiana early Monday morning.

Metro-East News

Morning fire in East St. Louis ‘really took off,’ chief says

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

November 20, 2017 07:51 AM

UPDATED November 20, 2017 04:27 PM

Crews battled a fire early Monday morning after flames broke out in a vacant apartment building just before 7 a.m. in East St. Louis.

Fire Chief Jason Blackmon said about 8 a.m. they believed no one was in the building, in the 2600 block of Louisiana Boulevard, at the time of the fire and confirmed there had been no injuries.

He said crews got on scene and began an aggressive attack in the structure with what Blackmon approximates of 6-7 units.

“It really took off, but like I said crews came in and made a really aggressive attack,” he said.

Ameren Illinois was on scene and shut the power off, causing some temporary power outages for neighboring structures.

    East St. Louis Fire Chief Jason Blackmon discusses Monday's house fire in the 2600 block of Louisiana.

The fire was a one-alarm fire and no other fire departments were called in, Blackmon said. There were three trucks at the scene, including a ladder truck.

Blackmon said it was too soon Monday morning to know what caused the fire.

When asked about the amount of smoke, Blackmon said it was a “typical fire.”

    Fire crews in East St. Louis continue efforts to extinguish the Monday morning apartment complex fire.

    East St. Louis Fire Chief Jason Blackmon discusses Monday morning's fire.

