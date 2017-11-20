This Dec. 14, 2010 file photo shows Exelon Generation's Braidwood nuclear power plant in Braceville, Ill.
Nuclear plants are leaking in Illinois, investigation reveals

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

November 20, 2017 11:52 AM

No radioactive leaks have been reported from Exelon’s most-Southern Illinois nuclear power plant since 2007, according to a Better Government Association investigation distributed with the Associated Press.

But at least 35 leaks, spills or accidental releases have occurred in Illinois since 2007, the year that chronic leaks were discovered that led to a $1.2 million government settlement.

The most recent leaks were in May and June at Exelon’s plant southwest of Chicago in Dresden. Other nuclear plants with leaks or releases of radioactive water were in Cordova, Marseilles, Braidwood, and Byron.

The company’s representatives, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said there was no danger to the public nor did the leaks contaminate any drinking water.

Exelon is a Chicago-based company and has 14 nuclear plants; there are 61 such plants in the United States.

