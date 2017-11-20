Highland police identify men in connection to string of property damage incidents

Police have identified all three suspects involved in what they believe to be a string of property damage cases.
Highland Police released photos Monday showing a red Ford F-150 and three men believed to the suspects. The photos have since been removed, after police identified them.
The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 9, according to the Highland Police Department post on Facebook.
Police took several other reports of property damage the same night, according to Highland Officer Shawn Bland. He added that the damage was to various kinds of property.
“We don’t want to go into what they did just yet, but it was about eight separate incidents,” Bland said Monday.
The vehicle pictured in the surveillance is a newer red, four-door, Ford F150 with chrome accents.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
