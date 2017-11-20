Highland police are asking the public to help identify the driver of this Ford F150 in connection to a property damage case.
Highland police are asking the public to help identify the driver of this Ford F150 in connection to a property damage case. Provided
Highland police are asking the public to help identify the driver of this Ford F150 in connection to a property damage case. Provided

Metro-East News

Highland police identify men in connection to string of property damage incidents

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

November 20, 2017 12:09 PM

UPDATED November 20, 2017 03:43 PM

Police have identified all three suspects involved in what they believe to be a string of property damage cases.

Highland Police released photos Monday showing a red Ford F-150 and three men believed to the suspects. The photos have since been removed, after police identified them.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 9, according to the Highland Police Department post on Facebook.

Police took several other reports of property damage the same night, according to Highland Officer Shawn Bland. He added that the damage was to various kinds of property.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We don’t want to go into what they did just yet, but it was about eight separate incidents,” Bland said Monday.

The vehicle pictured in the surveillance is a newer red, four-door, Ford F150 with chrome accents.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hofbrauhaus to open next year

    The Hofbrauhaus restaurant and brewery under construction in Belleville will not open in "late fall" as originally expected. The developers say they will release more information next week about an opening date.

Hofbrauhaus to open next year

Hofbrauhaus to open next year 0:35

Hofbrauhaus to open next year
Illinois student talks about saving money out of state 1:46

Illinois student talks about saving money out of state
Hofbrauhaus eyes 2018 opening 0:44

Hofbrauhaus eyes 2018 opening

View More Video