170 people laid off after plant idles in Metropolis

A major employer in Metropolis, Illinois, is largely idling a plant.
The move will reduce the full-time employees by 170 positions and also reduce the number of contractor positions in the town of about 6,200. Honeywell says it is a temporary move. U.S. News and World Reports reports that the company said it will keep minimal operations until the markets improve.
The Honeywell Metropolis Works facility converts uranium into a fuel for nuclear power plants, according to The Southern Illinoisan.
