Metro-East News

170 people laid off after plant idles in Metropolis

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

November 20, 2017 12:43 PM

A major employer in Metropolis, Illinois, is largely idling a plant.

The move will reduce the full-time employees by 170 positions and also reduce the number of contractor positions in the town of about 6,200. Honeywell says it is a temporary move. U.S. News and World Reports reports that the company said it will keep minimal operations until the markets improve.

The Honeywell Metropolis Works facility converts uranium into a fuel for nuclear power plants, according to The Southern Illinoisan.

