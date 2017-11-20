Metro-East News

Former Illinois corrections officer will spend 4 months in prison for choking, punching an inmate

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

November 20, 2017 04:17 PM

UPDATED November 20, 2017 08:56 PM

A former Illinois corrections officer has been sentenced to four months in prison for choking, punching, kneeing and kicking a handcuffed inmate at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center.

Dustin A. Fleming, 31, of DuQuoin, was sentenced Monday by the United States District Court in Benton to four months in federal prison for violating the inmate’s civil rights, according to a news release. The inmate and Fleming were at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center when the incident occurred in October 2016.

Fleming pleaded guilty July 18, and was subsequently fired from the Illinois Department of Corrections. In addition to the prison time, he has to pay a $200 fee for fines and special assessments, and will be placed on two years of supervised release after he’s out of prison.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hofbrauhaus to open next year

    The Hofbrauhaus restaurant and brewery under construction in Belleville will not open in "late fall" as originally expected. The developers say they will release more information next week about an opening date.

Hofbrauhaus to open next year

Hofbrauhaus to open next year 0:35

Hofbrauhaus to open next year
Illinois student talks about saving money out of state 1:46

Illinois student talks about saving money out of state
Hofbrauhaus eyes 2018 opening 0:44

Hofbrauhaus eyes 2018 opening

View More Video