Former Illinois corrections officer will spend 4 months in prison for choking, punching an inmate

A former Illinois corrections officer has been sentenced to four months in prison for choking, punching, kneeing and kicking a handcuffed inmate at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center.
Dustin A. Fleming, 31, of DuQuoin, was sentenced Monday by the United States District Court in Benton to four months in federal prison for violating the inmate’s civil rights, according to a news release. The inmate and Fleming were at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center when the incident occurred in October 2016.
Fleming pleaded guilty July 18, and was subsequently fired from the Illinois Department of Corrections. In addition to the prison time, he has to pay a $200 fee for fines and special assessments, and will be placed on two years of supervised release after he’s out of prison.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
