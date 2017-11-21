Police find body of missing Bethalto woman

Authorities found the body of the 52-year-old woman who went missing from her Bethalto home Nov. 12.
Police are investigating the death of Deborah “Deb” Edminster — but foul play is not suspected, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. T. Mike Dixon.
Additional details about her death were not released.
Edminster’s Jeep was missing along with the woman and Dixon said her cell phone had not been used since she was last seen. However, at the time police did not suspect foul play.
Originally from Washington, Edminster moved to the area last year. Her family and friends grew concerned when they hadn’t heard from her.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
