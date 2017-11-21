Metro-East News

Carbondale restaurant inspection finds 29 food-safety violations

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

November 21, 2017 10:51 AM

One Carbondale restaurant has fixed the 29 violations found by the Jackson County inspector, including four critical violations.

The Golden Corral in Carbondale got a 70 score on a 100-point scale from the food inspector, WSIL-3 TV in Carbondale reported.

Expired meat and foods stored at the wrong temperatures were among the violations. One critical violation was for unlabeled spray bottles in the bakery.

The restaurant had fixed all the violations at its re-inspection a week later.

The next-lowest scoring restaurant in Jackson County was Tequilla’s in Carterville, which scored an 85.

Subway at Rend Lake College earned a perfect score during its inspection.

